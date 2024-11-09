Invesco Advisers’ ESG Claims Draw $17.5 Million SEC Fine

Invesco Advisers Inc. will pay a $17.5 million fine to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it misled clients about the share of company-wide assets under management that integrated environmental, social and governance factors into investment decisions.

Bloomberg
Updated9 Nov 2024, 01:34 AM IST
Invesco Advisers’ ESG Claims Draw $17.5 Million SEC Fine
Invesco Advisers’ ESG Claims Draw $17.5 Million SEC Fine

(Bloomberg) -- Invesco Advisers Inc. will pay a $17.5 million fine to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it misled clients about the share of company-wide assets under management that integrated environmental, social and governance factors into investment decisions. 

From 2020 to 2022, the firm told clients that between 70% and 94% of parent company Invesco Ltd.’s AUM were “ESG integrated,” the agency said in a news release Friday. In a 2020 presentation to a large wealth management firm, Invesco Advisers touted “Our Commitment to ESG” and called itself a “Trusted Partner in Responsible Investment,” according to the SEC’s order. 

But the regulator alleged that a “substantial” amount of assets were held in passive exchange-traded funds that didn’t consider ESG factors. In addition, the SEC claimed Invesco Advisers lacked any written policy on what ESG integration meant.

“Companies should be straightforward with their clients and investors rather than seeking to capitalize on investing trends and buzzwords,” Sanjay Wadhwa, acting director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a statement.

Invesco Advisers didn’t admit to or deny the SEC’s allegations.

“Invesco Advisers Inc. cooperated fully with the investigation and will continue to take a client-led approach of offering investment strategies tailored to the specific investment objectives of its clients,” Andrea Raphael, a spokeswoman for Invesco, said in a statement. 

Raphael said the agency’s order “makes no allegations or findings related to disclosures about specific funds or investment strategies.”

The SEC’s order against Invesco is the agency’s latest crackdown on so-called greenwashing. In October, WisdomTree Asset Management Inc. agreed to pay $4 million settle SEC allegations that it failed to deliver on its promise to create exchange-traded funds that eschewed investments in fossil fuels or tobacco. 

--With assistance from Silla Brush.

(Updates with order details, background starting in second paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 01:34 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsInvesco Advisers’ ESG Claims Draw $17.5 Million SEC Fine

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.