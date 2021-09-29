Mumbai: Invesco has moved the National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for failing to announce a date for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Zee’s chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka and reconstituting the board.

The case is listed for hearing at the Mumbai bench of the NCLT on Thursday.

Dhruve Liladhar & Co is representing Invesco whileTrilegal is representing Zee.

Both Dhruve Liladhar and Co. and Trilegal declined to offer a comment.

Under the current rules governing listed companies, a company has three weeks to announce a date for an EGM from the day it receives such a request from an investor who holds a minimum of 10% shares.

Invesco's first letter, dated 11 September, demanding an EGM to be held was received by Zee on 12 September. This means Zee has time until 2 October to announce a date for an EGM.

If Zee fails to announce a date for an EGM by this weekend, then starting next week, Invesco can announce a date for a meeting, which can be held after three weeks. In the EGM, Invesco can ask shareholders to vote on its recommendation of sacking Goenka and inducting six new independent directors on the board of Zee.

Considering Zee still had time until the weekend to announce a date for an EGM, it is not clear why Invesco took Zee before the adjudicating body early.

An email sent to Invesco seeking comment went unanswered.

“It looks more like grandstanding," said the first person, who advises Zee on legal matters.

An email sent to Zee went unanswered.

Invesco is the largest shareholder in Zee, owning 17.88% throughInvesco Developing Market Fund and OFI Global China Fund Llc.

However, a few experts believe this decision could potentially backfire at Invesco. “Look, you have taken the matter to NCLT, and if tomorrow NCLT decides that the matter will be discussed a later date, and if it takes time, Zee can always tell Invesco that I was keen to hold an EGM but you (Invesco) took the matter before them, and so until they arrive at a decision, we cannot hold an EGM," said a second person, on the condition of anonymity.

Invesco’s move comes after it send a second letter last week renewing its demand to hold the EGM before going ahead with its proposed merger deal with Sony’s India unit. On 22 September, Zee’s board had submitted an in-principle nod for the merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The two firms had entered a non-binding term sheet that offered 90 days for Zee and SPNI to conduct due diligence and finalize the definitive agreements to combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations, and program libraries.

A day later, Invesco sent a letter to ZEEL asking it to adhere to its fiduciary duties and not violate its statutory obligations to convene the EGM as requisitioned by Invesco on September 11. It said that a newly constituted board will be best suited to evaluate and oversee strategic transactions, like the one with Sony.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.