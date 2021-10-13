Invesco says it facilitated deal negotiation between Zee and Reliance

“[T]he value of entities owned by the Strategic Group was considered at - INR 17,500 Crores; the Strategic Group would infuse approx. INR.14,000 crores of cash into the Merged Entity, pursuant to which the shareholding of the Strategic Group in the Merged Entity would increase to approx. 60%," said the note. “I was to continue as the MD and CEO of the Merged Entity; the promoter group of the Company would be given 3.99% shareholding of the Merged Entity; and I was further offered employee stock options (ESOPs) representing up to 4% of the shareholding of the Merged Entity. Accordingly, the existing promoter group of the Company would hold up to 7-8% in the Merged Entity"