Invesco to sell 7.8% stake in Zee via block deal tomorrow

US investment firm Invesco is set to cut its holding in India's Zee Entertainment by more than a third to 11%, it said on Wednesday, days after abandoning an attempt to shake up the management at the Indian media company.

Invesco said the purpose of transaction is to align these funds' exposure to Zee with other funds managed by the investment team and to achieve an aggregate ownership position in the company that is more in line with the investment team's portfolio construction approach.

Invesco said after the proposed sale, the three funds managed by its developing markets investment team will continue to own in aggregate at least 11% of ZEEL.

The three funds are launching a bookbuild transaction on Wednesday to sell the shares, it added.

Under a bookbuild transaction, institutional investors such as fund managers are invited to submit bids for the number of shares and the price which they are willing to pay for the same.

Invesco, which currently owns 18% of Zee through its funds, had earlier sought the ouster of Zee's chief executive officer and the appointment of new independent board members, alleging corporate governance issues, but later abandoned the plan. Zee has denied any wrongdoing.

Significantly, Invesco had also opposed the plan of Zee’s current promoters hiking stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises through preferential warrants post-merger, proposed under the merger terms with Sony. It had also objected to paying a 2% non-compete fee to Zee promoters.

The company said it will support the merger, contending the "deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders" but added if it is not completed as currently proposed, Invesco retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM.

Invesco's decision came two days after the Bombay High Court ruled that Invesco's call for EGM was legally valid.