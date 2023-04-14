Invesco to sell entire 5.65% stake in Zee Ent1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:22 PM IST
MUMBAI : Invesco Developing Markets Fund, an investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), is poised to sell its entire 5.65% stake in the company for as much as ₹1,130 crore. In October, Invesco sold 5.51% of ZEEL for around ₹1,395.9 crore, paring its shareholding in the Indian broadcaster to 5.65%.
