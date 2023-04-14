MUMBAI : Invesco Developing Markets Fund, an investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), is poised to sell its entire 5.65% stake in the company for as much as ₹1,130 crore. In October, Invesco sold 5.51% of ZEEL for around ₹1,395.9 crore, paring its shareholding in the Indian broadcaster to 5.65%.

Two people with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed that Invesco is set to exit the company on Monday, 17 April, via bulk deals and has hired Kotak Securities as the broker for the secondary share sale.

The shares are expected to be sold in the price range of ₹199.80 to ₹208.15 per equity share.

The top end is at a 0.4% discount on the closing price of ₹208.95 per share on BSE on Thursday.

OFI Global China Fund, LLC, and other funds managed by Invesco’s Developing Markets Equity investment team will sell the shares.

Invesco has been reducing its holding in ZEE since it withdrew its demand seeking the removal of managing director Punit Goenka from ZEEL’s board last year while supporting the company’s proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. This was after months of a legal tussle between the offshore investor and the media company. In March last year, Invesco sold 74.3 million shares of ZEEL, amounting to 7.74% stake in the company at an average price of ₹281.46 per share for ₹2,092 crore in bulk deals.