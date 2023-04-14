Invesco to sell entire 5.65% stake in Zee Ent

Invesco has been reducing its holding in ZEE since it withdrew its demand seeking the removal of managing director Punit Goenka from ZEEL’s board last year while supporting the company’s proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. This was after months of a legal tussle between the offshore investor and the media company. In March last year, Invesco sold 74.3 million shares of ZEEL, amounting to 7.74% stake in the company at an average price of ₹281.46 per share for ₹2,092 crore in bulk deals.

