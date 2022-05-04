MUMBAI : An independent investigation into the alleged victimization of a whistle-blower at Invesco Asset Management India Ltd concluded that it was a case of human resource process violation and not one of victimization, said two people aware of the development.

The whistle-blower, who worked as a fixed income fund manager for eight years with the fund house, was handed the pink slip last year after he filed a complaint against Invesco MF for irregularities in the management of fixed income schemes.

After the whistle-blower moved the Bombay high court in the first week of April, Invesco, which is under regulatory scrutiny, initiated an independent probe into the allegations of victimization, and appointed Linklaters, a global law firm, and Indian law firm Panag and Babu, which specializes in compliance and investigations.

“The findings of the report are part of the court filings in the lawsuit filed in the Bombay high court by the whistleblower, who alleged that he was fired for blowing the whistle on mismanagement in Invesco MF’s fixed income schemes. But the findings of these independent probes suggest that he was fired for his misconduct but there were HR process violations involved," said one of the two people, seeking anonymity.

As an interim relief, the whistleblower has sought a court direction to the Securities and Exchange Board of India not to declare him ‘not fit and proper’, the second person said, also seeking anonymity.

According to the Bombay high court website, the whistleblower filed the suit in first week of April against seven entities, including Invesco MF, Invesco Ltd, chief executive Saurabh Nanavate, Ketan Ugrankar (COO and CFO), Kedar Wilankar (director, head HR), Suresh Jhakotia (head of compliance and risk) and Vikas Garg, head of fixed income.

However, the matter has not come up for hearing so far.

As part of its court filings, Invesco listed the timeline leading to his sacking. It alleged that the whistleblower was under review since 2019 as his conduct had barred Invesco from the NSE’s electronic bidding platform (EBP) for a while, the second person added.

“He failed to record certain transactions on the NSE’s EBP, which led to Invesco being barred from the platform. This led to a review on the whistleblower. However, as covid-19 struck, the fund house failed to take the review to a logical conclusion," he said.

“In November 2020, the management came to know that the whistleblower had temperamental issues, following an abusive phone call to another employee," the first person said.

Following this incident, Invesco’s HR department started an inquiry. “During the inquiry, some HR processes seem to have been violated," the second person said. On 19 July 2021, Invesco MF called the whistleblower for his first termination-related meeting. “To which he did not turn up," he added. On 22 July, he filed the whistleblower complaint. “After which there was a second termination meeting, where he chose not to say that he is a whistleblower. He was fired later for cause," he said.

“Invesco is arguing that the allegation of retaliation against the whistleblower is without merit. However, since there are HR process violations, there may be a proposal of a without-prejudice settlement," said the first person.

Mint reached out to the lawyer who is representing the whistleblower, but he declined to comment as the matter is sub-judice. Email queries to Invesco on Monday and subsequent reminders on Tuesday were not answered.

In an earlier statement, Invesco MF had said: “As is appropriate for a global financial services company, Invesco maintains policies and procedures for investigating allegations of improper conduct received from any source. Invesco always handles such matters in an appropriate manner, consistent with global best practices, including global oversight and independent and impartial review. As part of corporate policy, it will be inappropriate for us to divulge individual or employment details of our employees."