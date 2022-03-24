Invesco withdraws EGM requisition notice for ZEE’s board reconstitution

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday had allowed an appeal filed by Invesco against a single-judge order granting interim injunction on holding an EGM. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav quashed and set aside the single bench order of October 2021. "The appeal is allowed. The single bench order is quashed and set aside. We have held that the requisition notice (sent by Invesco to Zee) is neither illegal nor incapable of being set aside," the court said.