Investcorp bets ₹500 crore on 20Cube 3PL, plans $1 billion India push

Global private equity (PE) firm Investcorp, which has backed Indian companies such as InCred and Wakefit, plans to invest $1 billion in the country over the next five years, drawn by significant growth opportunities in sectors including logistics and manufacturing.
Global private equity (PE) firm Investcorp, which has backed Indian companies such as InCred and Wakefit, plans to invest $1 billion in the country over the next five years, drawn by significant growth opportunities in sectors including logistics and manufacturing.
Investcorp on Tuesday said it has invested ₹500 crore in 20Cube 3PL Solutions, its latest bet on India's logistics sector, and aims to build the company as a platform for organic expansion and acquisitions within the sector.
Investcorp on Tuesday said it has invested ₹500 crore in 20Cube 3PL Solutions, its latest bet on India's logistics sector, and aims to build the company as a platform for organic expansion and acquisitions within the sector.
“We are putting in a substantial amount primarily into the company to be able to drive growth on day one, and we’re already starting to look at M&A opportunities to create this as a platform play within the logistics sector,” Gaurav Sharma, head of India investment business at Investcorp, told Mint in an interview on Tuesday.
The latest investment comes at a time when the private equity firm is planning to begin raising a larger fund as cheque sizes in the mid-market increase, Sharma said without specifying the planned corpus of the next fund.
The 20Cube investment involves separating its India contract logistics business from Singapore-based 20Cube Logistics, which will continue to focus on international freight forwarding.
The India business operates more than 7 million sq. ft. of warehousing space and serves enterprises across consumer durables, chemicals, automotive components and engineering goods. "The company has seen growth of about 25-30% and continues to be a high margin business attracting us into this opportunity," said Sharma.
It plans to expand its warehousing footprint to more than 20 million sq. ft. over the next four to five years. Investcorp and 20Cube also plan to invest another ₹500–750 crore in acquiring contract logistics businesses that can be added to the platform.
Investcorp has already invested about $1 billion in various companies in India, and its fresh investment push points to continued confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects.
Logistics push
Investcorp sees a long runway for consolidation in Indian logistics space as companies shift from fragmented operators to organised third-party logistics providers.
“We believe that India is at just the beginning of a long journey of that formalization and a more organized 3PL (third-party logistics) because that is the demand of the time. And that’s why we made this investment,” he said.
The firm expects logistics to benefit from increasingly complex supply chains, deeper penetration into tier-II and tier-III cities and rising demand for technology-enabled services.
Manufacturing turns hot
Manufacturing and industrials have also emerged as an area of interest for Investcorp, driven by the push towards domestic manufacturing and the China+1 strategy.
“Manufacturing and industrials is a sector, which has come up over the last few years. Canpac, a 2023 investment, is an example, but we’re looking closely at it.”
The firm sees opportunities across manufacturing as India seeks to increase the share of manufacturing in its economy and create jobs.
“Manufacturing is being recognized now as almost imperative for India to be able to drive jobs and growth and GDP growth as the manufacturing percentage of GDP is still very low,” he added.
Consumer, business services remain key
Consumer, healthcare, financial services and business services remain the firm’s core investment areas in India.
The firm sees the shift from unorganised to organised businesses as a broader investment theme across sectors.
“That unorganized to organized anyways is a big theme in India. Because, largely, India still remains a very unorganized market.”
Investcorp’s India portfolio spans consumer, healthcare, financial services, software and business services. Its investments include Wakefit, NephroPlus, Canpac, NuSummit, Easy Home Finance, Xpressbees, Safari Industries, NDR Warehousing, InCred, Citykart and ASG Eye Hospitals, among others.
Investcorp is a global investment manager with about $62 billion in assets under management. It operates across private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, with 14 offices across the US, Europe, the Gulf, and Asia.
India deployment to double
This also comes as Investcorp expects to double its cumulative investment in India to about $2 billion over the next five years.
“I would say, over a five-year period, we should be looking to double, basically add another billion dollars of investment over the next five years,” Sharma said.
The firm can also tap its global balance sheet and co-investor network for larger transactions when required.
“We do have a global balance sheet which supports our investments in India. And we can always use it, tactically, from time to time.”
Larger next fund
Investcorp's current India fund's corpus is ₹5,000 crore, and it expects to make some more investments from it before raising the new fund, which is likely in the second half of next year, Sharma said.
The next vehicle is expected to be larger as the firm’s average investment size rises.
“When we go back to the market to raise our next fund, we’ll be looking at raising a larger fund,” he said.
The timing will depend on the pace at which the current fund is deployed rather than a fixed number of deals each year.
“We expect to start looking at our next fund towards the second half of next year. It obviously depends on the deployment pace of this fund.”
Exit pipeline
Investcorp has also been active in exiting investments, including ASG Eye Hospitals, Safari Industries, Citykart and InCred.
The firm has seen portfolio companies such as Wakefit and NephroPlus go public and continues to hold stakes in both. Going forward, it sees both public markets and secondary sales as potential exit routes.
Sharma said that the firm has multiple exit processes underway, but did not disclose more details.
Bigger mid-market cheques
Investcorp remains focused on the mid-market but expects its investments to become larger as Indian companies scale.
“The check sizes in mid-market will also keep on increasing as companies become bigger.” Sharma said that average cheque sizes have moved from ₹200-250 crore to ₹400 crore, adding that he expects them to grow further in the coming years.
The firm is also seeing more opportunities for buyouts, particularly as family-owned businesses undergo generational transitions and companies sell non-core assets.
But minority investments still dominate the Indian private equity market.
“There are certain underlying drivers of increasing buyouts, but it’s not the majority of the market today in private equity still by volume. Almost 80% is still a minority.”