Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Investcorp leads $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing

Investcorp leads $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing

Warehousing help businesses meet demand and deliver fast. Most crucially, additional warehouses can allow firms to create a buffer of goods. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Investcorp’s India real estate team invests in projects located in top tier cities, and has deployed $200 million through two funds across 26 projects

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU: Investcorp, a global investment manager specialing in alternative investments, on Wednesday said it has led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd.

BENGALURU: Investcorp, a global investment manager specialing in alternative investments, on Wednesday said it has led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd.

Chennai-based NDR’s portfolio comprises 18 logistics parks spread across eight cities including Chennai, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kolkata. Over the next few years, the company is planning to double its portfolio from the current 11.6 million sq ft, as it expands into other cities such as Pune and Goa.

Chennai-based NDR’s portfolio comprises 18 logistics parks spread across eight cities including Chennai, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kolkata. Over the next few years, the company is planning to double its portfolio from the current 11.6 million sq ft, as it expands into other cities such as Pune and Goa.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Given the strong fundamentals and attractive secular tailwinds, Investcorp has been actively investing in the warehousing sector globally for many years now. In our experience, warehousing has been one of the few sectors to have demonstrated resilience and continued growth, despite the economic headwinds brought by the pandemic. This structured equity investment in India, backed by a robust operational portfolio, will provide our investors with an opportunity to invest in one of the attractive real estate growth opportunities, with what we believe are attractive risk-return metrics," said Ritesh Vohra, partner and head of real estate at Investcorp India.

Investcorp’s India real estate team invests in projects located in top tier cities, and has deployed $200 million through two funds across 26 projects.

It invests in the senior structured credit space within real estate, with a focus on mid-market and affordable residential projects.

N Amrutesh Reddy, managing director at NDR said, “…We intend to continue our aggressive growth plans nationally, underpinned by our strong execution capabilities and long-standing tenant relationships."

Investcorp is also active in the mid-market private equity space in India and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors.

Its investments over the last four years include Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolo, InCred, Citykart, ASG, NephroPlus, Unilog, XpressBees, and Safari Industries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!