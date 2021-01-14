Investcorp to acquire Unilog

According to Sharma, the market that Unilog is targeting in the US is large and under-penetrated. “If you look at the B2B distributors and retailers in the US, only 25% of the revenues are coming right now from online. There is a large under-penetrated market, a $10 billion market that exists, that we are looking to tap into. We have close to 350 customers today. We aim to grow that base to 1,000 to 1,500 over the next two to three years," he said. Its annual revenue is at $15 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 40% in last three fiscal years.