Investcorp wins big from Citykart exit after co gets capital from A91, TPG
SummaryTPG NewQuest - a secondary private equity platform for Asia within TPG, and growth stage investor A91 Partners’ entry marks a significant shift in the company’s cap table, while existing investor India SME Fund continues to hold a minority stake.
MUMBAI : Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp earned more than four times its investment after exiting value retail chain Citykart, which raised about ₹538 crore in its Series B funding round, led by TPG NewQuest and A91 Partners, through a mix of direct investment and share sales, a top executive said.