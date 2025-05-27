Beyond apparel, Citykart is also evaluating newer products like cosmetics. “We are noticing that cosmetics has become very big in tier 2 and 3 areas. Our focus has always been on identifying product lines that are unorganised and then entering to make them organised and available through our stores," he said. “So, we feel cosmetics is one field among 4-5 other categories where we feel we can really drive volumes and become more relevant for our customers."