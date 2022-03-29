Investec achieves third close of maiden credit fund at 850 cr

“The macro outlook for some of the mainstream asset classes across debt and equity has changed significantly over the last few weeks in particular and remains uncertain with headwinds in form of rising rates, liquidity withdrawal, geo political events, inflationary pressures etc. Given this backdrop, we continue to receive strong investor interest as well as find attractive deployment opportunities for our strategy which is well positioned in such an environment," said Piyush Gupta, head of private credit, Investec Capital.