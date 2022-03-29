Investec achieves third close of maiden credit fund at 850 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The maiden fund of Investec Capital has a target corpus of Rs1,000 crore with a greenshoe option. The fund has been making senior, secured credit investments in India-focused mid-market businesses
Mumbai: Investec Capital Services (India) Private Ltd, the investment manager of Emerging India Credit Opportunities Fund I, has announced the third close of the fund, having raised ₹850 crore (over $110 million) till date from over 340 investors.
The fund’s key focus is on companies with strong promoter pedigree, corporate governance and robust financial performance. It has already deployed approximately 85% of raised capital in senior, secured non-convertible debentures, in line with the fund’s investment strategy.
“The macro outlook for some of the mainstream asset classes across debt and equity has changed significantly over the last few weeks in particular and remains uncertain with headwinds in form of rising rates, liquidity withdrawal, geo political events, inflationary pressures etc. Given this backdrop, we continue to receive strong investor interest as well as find attractive deployment opportunities for our strategy which is well positioned in such an environment," said Piyush Gupta, head of private credit, Investec Capital.
The fund is set up as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Investec has been underwriting Indian mid-market private credit since 2013-14.
Investec Capital is an 80:20 joint venture between Investec Bank plc and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.
