New Delhi: Air India's flight from Delhi to Chicago took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on August 29 without the baggage of 40 passengers.

A passenger named Manmohan reported took to Twitter to report about the same. He also tagged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times," he tweeted.

AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times. AIR INDIA- you’ve done it again. @JM_Scindia @HardeepSPuri. We choose Air India over other cheaper Airlines. This is what we get. Shame — Manmohan (@Manmoha57188636) August 30, 2021

Soon after, Aviation Minister took cognizance of a complaint on the tweet and asked the airline to investigate the complaint properly.

"Air India please investigate and respond," Scindia tweeted. Air India informed the complainant and initiated an inquiry against the baggage misplaced issues of the passengers.

.@airindiain please examine this & respond. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 30, 2021

"We are checking this with our Chicago baggage team to address this on priority," AI tweeted.

