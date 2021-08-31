Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >‘Investigate and respond’: Why Scindia sought report from Air India Delhi Chicago flight

Premium
Soon after, Aviation Minister took cognizance of a complaint on the tweet and asked Air India to investigate the complaint properly.
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

'AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times, a passenger tweeted

New Delhi: Air India's flight from Delhi to Chicago took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on August 29 without the baggage of 40 passengers.

A passenger named Manmohan reported took to Twitter to report about the same. He also tagged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times," he tweeted.

Soon after, Aviation Minister took cognizance of a complaint on the tweet and asked the airline to investigate the complaint properly.

"Air India please investigate and respond," Scindia tweeted. Air India informed the complainant and initiated an inquiry against the baggage misplaced issues of the passengers.

"We are checking this with our Chicago baggage team to address this on priority," AI tweeted.

 

 

