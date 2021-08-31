'AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times, a passenger tweeted



New Delhi: Air India's flight from Delhi to Chicago took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on August 29 without the baggage of 40 passengers.

A passenger named Manmohan reported took to Twitter to report about the same. He also tagged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

A passenger named Manmohan reported took to Twitter to report about the same. He also tagged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times," he tweeted.

Soon after, Aviation Minister took cognizance of a complaint on the tweet and asked the airline to investigate the complaint properly.

"Air India please investigate and respond," Scindia tweeted. Air India informed the complainant and initiated an inquiry against the baggage misplaced issues of the passengers.

"We are checking this with our Chicago baggage team to address this on priority," AI tweeted.



