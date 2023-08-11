Investment Bank Lincoln International acquires local valuations firm1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Lincoln provides M&A and capital advisory services to public companies, private owners, private equity firms, and global asset managers, across sectors such as consumer, healthcare, industrials and technology, media and telecom
Mumbai: Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, has acquired EthiQuant Analytics, a valuations services provider, enhancing the firm’s ability to offer a well-rounded financial solution to its clients.
