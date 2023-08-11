Mumbai: Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, has acquired EthiQuant Analytics, a valuations services provider, enhancing the firm’s ability to offer a well-rounded financial solution to its clients.

“The acquisition significantly expands Lincoln’s product offering in the country," a joint release from the companies said.

Lincoln’s valuations services vertical now has around 150 professionals across the Americas, Asia and Europe. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EthiQuant’s founder Varun Gupta will join Lincoln as a managing director in the firm’s Mumbai office, along with his 25-member team.

“India is an incredibly important market for Lincoln," said Rob Brown, chief executive officer of Lincoln International. “In addition to being a fast-growing, highly active locale for both domestic and international M&A, it is increasingly becoming the epicenter for business and dealmaking for Asia at large, especially as conditions for cross-border collaboration in China become more challenged. The addition of Varun and the team meets numerous strategic criteria for us including enhancing our presence in a key geography, incremental opportunities to deliver additional services and expertise to clients, strong cultural alignment, and a shared commitment to success."

In India, Lincoln now has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital advisory services to public companies, private owners, private equity firms and global asset managers, across sectors such as consumer, healthcare, industrials and technology, media and telecom.

“Clients will benefit from the additional expertise, experience and access afforded by professionals who can provide coverage across all major time zones, and our valuations team is immediately complemented by the strong accounting, finance, business backgrounds from EthiQuant," said Ron Kahn, managing director and co-head of Lincoln’s valuations and opinions group.