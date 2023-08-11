Investment Bank Lincoln International acquires local valuations firm

“India is an incredibly important market for Lincoln," said Rob Brown, chief executive officer of Lincoln International. “In addition to being a fast-growing, highly active locale for both domestic and international M&A, it is increasingly becoming the epicenter for business and dealmaking for Asia at large, especially as conditions for cross-border collaboration in China become more challenged. The addition of Varun and the team meets numerous strategic criteria for us including enhancing our presence in a key geography, incremental opportunities to deliver additional services and expertise to clients, strong cultural alignment, and a shared commitment to success."