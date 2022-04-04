Investment  mood rebounds, but is below pre-covid

Project announcements also ended on a high note for the entire fiscal year, picking up by 70% to ₹14.3 trillion after plummeting to a 17-year low in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. However, the capex momentum is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels—annual project announcements averaged around ₹19 trillion from 2016 to 2019. Even before the pandemic, growth in new investments had remained subdued: it dropped in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and rose 5-6% in the following two years.