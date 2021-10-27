NEW DELHI : Digital investment platform smallcase on Wednesday announced that it has onboarded a new set of partners, including Groww, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Axis AMC, DSP Investment Managers, Mesha, MintGenie, and GoalTeller.

The integrations include a host of businesses coming on board, including new broker partners, asset management companies (AMCs), social investing apps, digital wealth platforms and fee-based smallcases on existing broker partner platforms.

smallcase, which has over three million investors, is backed by Sequoia, Faering Capital and Amazon.

Speaking about integrations, Vasanth Kamath, founder and chief executive officer, smallcase, said, “We believe that collaboration in financial services will deliver the best user experiences and so we are happy to have all our new partners join the smallcases ecosystem. With more partners joining in, we aim to enable more investors to invest in stocks, ETFs, and smallcases inside their preferred apps and environments natively."

The company said that Groww has become the 13th broker partner in the smallcases ecosystem. This launch enables users to invest in smallcases with a Groww trading and demat account.

Fee-based smallcases are stock or exchange-traded funds-based portfolios created by experienced Sebi-registered experts, which have an advisory fee attached.

In terms of AMCs, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Axis AMC and DSP Investment Managers will now enable ETF transactions natively on their website and apps with transactions powered by the smallcase gateway.

smallcase also said that Mesha, a social investing app, will use the smallcase gateway to enable its members to invest natively from the platform and track their holdings.

The digital investment platform has also onboarded HT Media-owned MintGenie, which is an all-in-one finance and investment app that understands users’ investment needs and creates a personalized portfolio as per their risk profile. Transactions on the MintGenie app will be powered by the smallcase Gateway.

Additionally, Goalteller, which is a complete financial planning platform, will enable investment in stocks and ETFs through smallcases as part of financial planning.

