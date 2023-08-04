Investments in generative AI leads to rising costs for Apple, Tim Cook says 'we're investing a lot'2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Apple shares drop 2% as sales slump predicted to continue, despite beating analyst predictions in Q3.
Apple shares went down by around 2 percent after the company predicted that the sales slump could continue in the current quarter. The downfall in share prices comes despite the company beating many analyst predictions for sales and profit targets in the third quarter.