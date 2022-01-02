NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs has amended the rules governing the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), a corpus consisting of unclaimed investments in companies, to streamline the fund’s operation, showed an official order.

The amendments cover the procedure for operation of the fund in cases where shareholders of a company having 90% or more of the stake buys the remaining stake from minority shareholders. The rules explain what is to be done with the shares of the company lying in IEPF.

Till now, the rules allowed IEPF to surrender the shares it held on two circumstances—delisting of the company or winding up of the company. The new provision deals with the procedure to be followed when minority shares are purchased by the major shareholders under section 236 of the Companies Act.

In case an application for purchase of shares under section 236 is received through the company, the IEPF Authority may receive the amount entitled on behalf of the minority shareholders from the company and credit the amount to the Fund and a separate ledger account shall be maintained for such proceeds, said the new rules.

The Authority will also verify that the conditions specified for such acquisition by shareholders are met including of valuation. Companies Act mandates that businesses transfer to IEPF all dues to shareholders such as unclaimed dividends, deposits and application money which are unpaid or unclaimed for seven years. Shareholders can seek a refund of the same from IEPF.

