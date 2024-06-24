Customer alleges Groww wiped folio details of investment, platform says ‘have credited the investor on good faith basis’
Groww faced backlash on social media after a customer alleged that investment was not processed correctly. In response, Groww credited the claimed amount to the investor “on a good-faith basis” and requested bank statements for verification.
Financial services platform Groww has come under heavy criticism on social media after a user alleged that investment made via the app was not done, and details of the folio were wiped when they questioned the company.