Investor Madhusudan Kela’s family office launches 600 cr fund

“We aim to be the preferred provider of growth capital and differentiated capital markets access for technology-driven companies in India. Over the next five years, asset management platforms will emerge which act as a bridge between tech and capital market ecosystems and we aspire to be the leaders. We believe that a lot of growth-stage companies will be ripe to access the capital markets in 3-5 years, 3 out of our 5 companies would likely get listed in this time frame," said Yash Kela, who has also founded Arrivae, a home and office improvement full stack solution, and currently is the CEO of the firm.