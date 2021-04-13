Investor pushes Alphabet for whistleblowing review
- Citing recent red flags, Trillium Asset Management files another shareholder proposal urging tech giant to review protections for employees voicing human rights concerns
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An investment group is again pushing Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. to assess the effectiveness of its internal whistleblowing program, saying recent incidents suggest the company may have potential internal cultural or ethics problems.
For the second year in a row, Trillium Asset Management LLC submitted a shareholder proposal to Alphabet asking the tech giant’s board to oversee a third-party review of the effectiveness of the company’s whistleblower policies in protecting human rights.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.