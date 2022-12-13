Investors are losing faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

Investors heeding a “buy the dip" rallying cry poured money into the fund in each of the first five months of the year—a net $1.89 billion—as markets tumbled. Since then, their enthusiasm has waned. They pulled money in three of the next six months, or a net $76.5 million, according to FactSet. On Nov. 30 alone, they yanked $146 million, which was among the largest single-day outflows of the year.