Investors are piling into supply-chain technology

“It’s created an enormous amount of growth capital and access to capital for the top companies," said Jake Medwell, a founding partner at Austin, Texas-based venture-capital firm 8VC, an early investor in technology-enabled freight forwarder Flexport Inc. “That’s not bad as long as companies are responsible and focus on improving their margins. When companies lose sight of the margin and think money will always be there, that’s when things can get dangerous."