Investors battle boards at auto cos over pay raise for top execs

For instance, Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, sought shareholders’ approval to pay higher remuneration to chairman and chief executive Pawan Munjal on 4 August. Munjal, who earned about ₹87 crore in the year ended March, stands to get a 10% increase in his remuneration to about ₹95 crore in the current fiscal year, which proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) has called “higher than peers". Almost 78% of large shareholders, including FIIs, mutual funds, and insurance companies, who together own 55% of the company, voted against the resolution. The ordinary resolution sailed through with 60% approval from all shareholders, thanks to the promoters’ 35% stake.