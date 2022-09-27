Investors buying parts of distressed firm better than sale to single bidder: IBBI

IBBI explained in a presentation posted on its website that corporate debtors have functional and non-functional assets in different businesses and locations. Potential investors are interested in functional asset or an asset in one location or business alone. Acquiring the stressed business as a whole may not be in line with the capacity and strategic objective of the potential investor, IBBI explained. Besides, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance too had highlighted the fact that bidders may be interested in select business units or assets rather than the entire business. “A combination of bidders taking different business units or assets may be far superior to one bidder acquiring the entire assets," the presentation pointed out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}