Investors change tack to quicken acquisition

“The current stress in the economy widens the opportunity for investors to acquire assets that are in stress because of financial or other difficulties and are yet to enter the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process. The incentive for any lender to take the defaulting borrower through the IBC process is that it lends transparency and approval of judicial authority to the resolution plan, which helps in lending credibility and avoiding legal problems. Its flip side , however, is that the moment a company enters IBC, its value goes down sharply and the lender becomes averse to lending and resorts to crisis measures. Sensible lenders and prudent borrowers would, thus, like to resolve the stress before taking recourse to IBC and explore other alternatives for resolution of stress," Haldia said.