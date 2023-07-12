Probe diversion of Dish TV funds, say small investors

Probe diversion of Dish TV funds, say small investors1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Minority investors of Dish TV India have called for an investigation into alleged fund diversion by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a sister company of Dish TV. The investors, who own a combined 10.15% stake, have demanded a special shareholder meeting and expressed disappointment in the company's directors for failing to ensure strong corporate governance. Dish TV's minority investors include IndusInd Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund, and Phoenix ARC. This comes after Yes Bank expressed dissatisfaction with Dish TV's management in 2020 and demanded a board reconstitution.
Mumbai: A group of minority investors of Dish TV India Ltd has demanded a probe into alleged diversion of funds by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) from a unit of the country’s third-largest satellite TV provider, which was part of the series of transactions that led to Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka being barred from holding any board positions at any listed company by the market regulator.
