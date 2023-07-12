Probe diversion of Dish TV funds, say small investors

“In points 25 and 26 on pages 8 and 9 of the said order, Sebi successfully traced a fund transfer of ₹25 crore from Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd to Zee Entertainment Enterprises. It is crucial to note that Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dish TV Ltd. Considering that minority investors in Dish TV are also affected by this misappropriation, it is the duty of independent directors such as yourselves to promptly initiate an independent investigation into this diversion and other instances of fund misappropriation within Dish TV by the promoters. We have already written to Sebi regarding this matter and have attached both the Sebi order and our letter to them," as per the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}