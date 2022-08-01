Investors expect Elon Musk to sell more Tesla shares by 2022 end: MLIV Pulse

About 75% of 1,562 respondents, who include portfolio managers and retail traders, say Musk won’t end up owning Twitter Inc. -- a deal that led him to offload about $8.5 billion of Tesla shares in April. A third of respondents predict he will settle with the social-media company for more than $1 billion rather than seeing through his $44 billion takeover at $54.20 per share, while 27% think a judge will order him to pay the $1 billion breakup fee.