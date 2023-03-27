Investors fret over e-pharma policy

Investors fret over e-pharma policy2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:08 AM IST
E-pharmacies, backed by the likes of LightRock, Temasek Holdings, TPG Growth, Naspers, Everstone, Fidelity Investments, Think Investments, CDPQ, Orios Ventures, Eight Roads and Fundamentum, have written to the Centre about their concerns over the sudden change in policy.
NEW DELHI : The Centre’s decision to ban the sale of medicines by online pharmacies has rattled investors, as the move could result in the closure of the firms.
