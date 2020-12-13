Investors look for long-term plan from Vedanta after $1 billion bond sale

Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, allayed some immediate concerns this week when it received vital funding by selling $1 billion notes due 2024 at 13.875%, albeit at one of the highest yields for a dollar bond in Asia this year. The company plans to use that cash to finance a buyback offer for $670 million of notes due next year, and the rest to repay other debt or to increase stakes in its Indian units.