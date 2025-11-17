Investors smell opportunity as men’s grooming triggers a gold rush
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 17 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Investment in the men's grooming sector is rising, with significant deals reflecting market maturity. Companies are focusing on premium products, driven by younger consumers' willingness to experiment, while established brands maintain dominance in a competitive landscape.
BENGALURU : The men’s grooming category, long seen as a low-margin afterthought in personal care, is finally showing real momentum, as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors and private investors refocus on a segment once dismissed as too niche to scale.
