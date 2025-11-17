Investors smell opportunity as men’s grooming triggers a gold rush

As it prepares for a public-market listing “soon", Bombay Shaving Company is keeping the competitive prices of its grooming tools like trimmers and shaving kits at the centre of its strategy, especially as the market remains dominated by a few large brands like Gillette and Philips. “Focusing on fast-evolving consumer needs, designing high-quality products at competitive prices, and building the brand remains core to what we do. We intend to continue this performance and take the company public soon, the idea is to do it sooner rather than later," said Shantanu Deshpande, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bombay Shaving Company, which sells grooming products for men and women.