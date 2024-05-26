Investors of CIG Realty Fund move SAT against trustees for ‘breach of trust’
Investors have put approximately ₹650 crore across all schemes of the fund. In their plea filed before the tribunal last week, the investors alleged that the schemes were wrongfully extended beyond the permissible time, leading to breach of contract, causing “grave inconvenience” to the investors.
Investors in CIG Realty Fund have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the trustees of the fund citing alleged breach of contract that caused them “grave inconvenience".