Investors put a price on Credit Suisse’s salvation

Analysts expect the investment bank to get significantly downsized, which over time will ease pressure on its capital ratios. The prospect of a smaller Credit Suisse is supporting the bank’s bonds, Mr. Alloatti said, since it shouldn’t need as much funding going forward with a smaller balance sheet. He said the bank’s bonds are performing better than its stock, since new capital could provide more of a cushion, and it has an underlying wealth business that should persevere.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}