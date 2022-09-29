Investors put a price on Credit Suisse’s salvation
- The bank's stock is scraping lows before another strategy pivot
Years of scandals and executive turnover have driven shares in the once formidable Credit Suisse Group AG to an all-time low. The question is: Can they go even lower?
The answer depends on how much capital the bank will need to raise to execute its turnaround plan.
For three decades, the Swiss bank tried to combine a swaggering Wall Street investment bank with a leading private banking franchise that manages money for the world’s rich. The strategy was profitable for a while, then broke after a series of financial disasters, including a $5.1 billion hit last year from client Archegos Capital Management.
Earlier restructurings weren’t enough, and Credit Suisse is preparing to pull back significantly on Wall Street to turn itself into a leaner, less risky institution. A strategy update is due Oct. 27.
Fixing a broken bank is expensive. Money has to be spent unwinding long-term trades and paying exit packages for bankers with huge salaries. Deutsche Bank analysts estimated in August that Credit Suisse will need at least $4 billion to rebuild. RBC analysts anticipate up to $6 billion could be required.
The bank’s market capitalization has fallen below $11 billion, meaning any new share issuance will require massive dilution to existing investors.
Credit Suisse said it is premature to speculate on details of the new strategy, but on Monday said it is taking steps around asset sales and divestments. Those could help offset a cash call. The stock fell 12% Friday after Reuters reported the bank was sounding out investors to buy new shares.
Wherever the bank lands in October with its strategy, “some form of a capital raise is probably needed," said Filippo Alloatti, head of financials for credit at Federated Hermes.
It is difficult to calculate how much Credit Suisse needs because many things could still go wrong. It faces an $800 million lawsuit in Singapore from a disgruntled billionaire client who is a former prime minister of Georgia, and a long list of other litigation related to earlier missteps.
Credit Suisse was also among the top lenders to the leveraged buyout of Citrix, a deal that left a consortium of banks with as-yet-undetermined losses.
Two of its best-performing businesses have been leveraged lending to merger deals, and initial public offerings and special-purpose acquisition companies. Those dried up this year in the face of soaring interest rates and a bear market.
Top bankers have departed for rivals in the uncertainty. On Tuesday, Citigroup Inc. said it hired Jens Welter, who had been Credit Suisse’s co-head of global banking.
Analysts expect the investment bank to get significantly downsized, which over time will ease pressure on its capital ratios. The prospect of a smaller Credit Suisse is supporting the bank’s bonds, Mr. Alloatti said, since it shouldn’t need as much funding going forward with a smaller balance sheet. He said the bank’s bonds are performing better than its stock, since new capital could provide more of a cushion, and it has an underlying wealth business that should persevere.
Credit Suisse became a force on Wall Street more than two decades ago when it acquired storied institutions First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. It has considered resurrecting the First Boston name for its investment bank as a way to make a fresh start, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg News earlier reported about the possible First Boston name change.
Some of its heft is in a securitized products group that has produced big profits in the past but, the bank admits, doesn’t fit in with its envisioned new shape. Credit Suisse said it is seeking outside investors to take a stake, but some analysts say a better bet could be unloading it entirely, removing around $20 billion of Credit Suisse’s $85.5 billion in risk-weighted assets in the investment bank.
RBC analysts said a 40% divestment of the securitized products group via other investors would add around $1.1 billion to capital, but also mean lost revenue.
The bank is also sharpening up its wealth arm to focus on fewer markets. Credit Suisse transferred out domestic-focused clients in Mexico to another company and exited nine African countries this year. It has around two dozen more planned exits from noncore wealth markets, people familiar with the matter said.
