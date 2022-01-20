Investors are pumping more capital into continuation funds, a relatively new portfolio-management tool that allows private-equity firms to buy more time and money to manage assets they backed through older funds. However, short decision-making time frames and potential misalignment of interests with the fund’s managers make backing these vehicles tricky for investors.

“Our model historically has been built on alignment of incentives, and GP-led vehicles, continuation vehicles, break that model a little bit," said Thomas Albright, investment manager, private equity, at Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He spoke Wednesday during a virtual emerging manager conference hosted annually by the Texas pension system and its peer, the Employees Retirement System of Texas.

Sponsor-led single or multiasset continuation funds allow a firm to recapitalize one or more companies from an older fund or multiple older funds into a new vehicle that the same firm also controls, often with a fresh infusion of money to support portfolio growth. GP-led solutions, including those structured as continuation funds, have captured a greater share of the market for secondhand stakes in the last three years. In the first half of 2021, sponsor-led transactions surpassed 60% of the $48 billion deal volume, up from 38% in the first half of 2020 and 32% for the same period in 2019, according to data from secondary adviser Evercore Inc.

Investors owning stakes in funds that originally backed the assets must decide whether to cash out or roll their holdings into the new continuation vehicle either with or without additional capital. Sometimes, they only had a week to decide which course of action to take, according to Mina Pacheco Nazemi, co-head of funds and co-investments at investment-management firm Barings LLC.

“LPs are busy. They have a lot on their plate, and making that decision within a week period is very unfair," Ms. Nazemi told conference attendees.

Ms. Nazemi added that continuation funds shift the liability from the general partner to the investors.

“You typically pay your manager to make these decisions, and now that decision’s being put on you. So that [is a] liability," Ms. Nazemi said. “I feel like a lot of limited partners opt to just sell…but I think they are leaving a lot of money on the table."

Over at the Texas Teachers’ pension, its investment staff in the past year faced several such “hold-versus-sell decisions," often without a lot of time to really analyze them the way the pension staff felt it should given the dollars that were involved, according to Mr. Albright.

In single-asset transactions, the pension system had to decide whether or not to involve its co-investment team in evaluating these deals, and, when it did, concerns centered around materials available for the continuation fund process and access to the general partner to answer questions, Mr. Albright told the conference attendees.

“It’s not very well settled how those processes get run at this point," Mr. Albright said.

Despite their concerns, these investors are continuing to commit capital to continuation funds. Barings committed capital to 12 continuation vehicles last year, according to Ms. Nazemi. She said her firm will back vehicles "where there’s high alignment."

For instance, according to Ms. Nazemi, her team is currently working on a continuation fund where the manager is rolling all of its own share of close to $300 million in profits from the transaction into the new continuation fund vehicle. She added that her firm prefers to commit to deals where the general partner and the management team of the portfolio company involved in the transaction shared “a really good relationship."

Meanwhile, the Texas Teachers’ pension, which didn’t historically have a secondary allocation within its budget, has committed capital to one continuation fund, according to Mr. Albright.

“To the extent [continuation funds] are fairly concentrated and look and smell like a co-investment, then that’s something we need to develop expertise in and figure [out] how we want to play that part of the market," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

