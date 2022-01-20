Investors see both promise and risk in continuation funds

Sponsor-led single or multiasset continuation funds allow a firm to recapitalize one or more companies from an older fund or multiple older funds into a new vehicle that the same firm also controls, often with a fresh infusion of money to support portfolio growth. GP-led solutions, including those structured as continuation funds, have captured a greater share of the market for secondhand stakes in the last three years. In the first half of 2021, sponsor-led transactions surpassed 60% of the $48 billion deal volume, up from 38% in the first half of 2020 and 32% for the same period in 2019, according to data from secondary adviser Evercore Inc.