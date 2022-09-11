Investors stay bullish on Indian EV market4 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 08:03 PM IST
- Sales remain unaffected despite rollback of subsidies in two states
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Investors remain buoyant on the growth potential of the Indian electric vehicle (EV) industry and add investments worth billions of dollars to tap this market despite the two key states of Maharashtra and Goa withdrawing consumer incentives for the eco-friendly vehicles, according to multiple EV backers and startup founders.