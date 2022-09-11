Investors stay bullish on Indian EV market

Last month, following in the footsteps of Goa, Maharashtra withdrew subsidies on electric scooters and motorcycles, making them dearer by up to ₹10,000 per vehicle. Goa scrapped its incentive policy in July 2022. Maharashtra comprised the highest two-wheeler registrations in India at close to 40,000 registrations in the first six months of 2022. The state was offering a subsidy of ₹5,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity, with an upper cap of ₹10,000. Initially, the subsidy was for 100,000 vehicles, but about 64,000 buyers benefitted, according to two wheeler platform BikeDekho.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}