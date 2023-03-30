Investors to decide on demerger of RIL’s finserv arm

After the demerger, shares of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed as Jio Financial Services, will be listed on the NSE and the BSE, it said in an exchange filing. Jio Financial will also acquire the liquid assets (including treasury shares) of RIL’s financial services arm to bring adequate regulatory capital for lending to consumers and merchants, and to incubate other financial services verticals, including its insurance, payments, e-broking and asset management arms for the next three years.

