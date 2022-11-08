IOC, HPCL, BPCL loss at ₹2,749 cr in Q2; total loss in H1 reaches ₹21,201 cr4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 02:42 PM IST
The losses were due to decrease in the marketing margin on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG.
State-owned oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL posted a second consecutive quarterly loss amounting to ₹2,748.66 crore in July-September as a one-time LPG payout by the government could not mask the losses from petrol and diesel prices freeze.