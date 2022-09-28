IOC inks long-term crude oil deals with Petrobras, Ecopetrol

Production cut by Opec has been weighing heavy in India’s energy market. The country has also been requesting Opec for a reduction in official selling price, extension of credit period from existing 30 days to 90 days from bill of lading, freight discount and open credit based on credit worthiness of Indian state-run refineries. India has called for a global consensus on “responsible pricing". India has also consistently been pitching for a price and terms correction on the so-called Asian premium. With most Asian countries being primarily dependent on West Asia to meet their energy needs, customers from the continent are seen paying the Asian premium as compared to prices paid by the US or EU.