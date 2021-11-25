OPEN APP
The government has received 2,424 crore as dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.

"Government has received 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche," Pandey tweeted.

On Thursday, Indian Oil shares were down 1.14% to settle at 126.15 apiece on NSE.

State-owned Indian Oil is a diversified, integrated energy major with presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals and alternative energy sources.

Indian Oil accounts for nearly half of India's petroleum products market share, with sales of 81.027 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the year 2020-21.

The energy major has a group refining capacity of 80.55 MMTPA and over 15,000 km of dedicated pipeline network 

 

