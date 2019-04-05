Mumbai: A major crisis was averted at cash-starved Jet Airways after Indian Oil Corp resumed fuel supplies to the airline, which was halted earlier in the day due to non-payments, sources said on Friday.

The supply, which was stopped around noon was restored at around 5 pm after the airline assured the oil firm that it will pay its dues, sources told PTI.

"Indian Oil Corp has resumed supply of aviation turbine fuel to Jet Airways following assurance of payments by the airline," a source said.

Earlier in the day, Jet Airways faced operational disruptions across major airports, when IOC refused to refuel its planes without clearing the outstanding amount.

A Jet spokesperson did not comment on halting of fuel supplies.

Jet Airways, in which SBI-led consortium of lenders is set to take management control under a debt-recast plan, has drastically curtailed operations with a fleet of 26 planes.

On March 25, Jet Airways board had approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders, under which banks had agreed to infuse an emergency funding of ₹1,500 crore into the airline, and convert the same into equity worth 50.1% for a notional value of just Re 1 each share.

The airline, however, has not yet received the much-needed funds.

