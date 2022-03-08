IOC to import June oil via tenders after snap purchase of 9 million bbls: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will seek oil for June arrival via tenders after snapping up 9 million barrels of prompt supplies as it delayed maintenance plans for the Paradip refinery, a source familiar with the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The refiner has deferred a 40-day maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day Paradip refinery to August-September from April-May to gain from improved margins for oil products, the source said.

On Friday, IOC purchased 9 million barrels of crude which are expected to be delivered in May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The refiner bought 3 million barrels each of Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum and Murban crude from a European trader, the first source and traders said. IOC also purchased 1 million barrels each of Congolese Djeno crude, Nigeria's Agbami and Gabon's Mandji crude from two oil majors and a European trader, they said.

In addition to IOC, Reliance Industries has also delayed three weeks' maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export focussed refinery to September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.