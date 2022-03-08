This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IOC to import June oil via tenders after snap purchase of 9 million bbls: Report
1 min read.03:38 PM ISTNidhi Verma,Florence Tan, Reuters
The refiner has deferred a 40-day maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day Paradip refinery to August-September from April-May to gain from improved margins for oil products
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will seek oil for June arrival via tenders after snapping up 9 million barrels of prompt supplies as it delayed maintenance plans for the Paradip refinery, a source familiar with the matter said.
The refiner has deferred a 40-day maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day Paradip refinery to August-September from April-May to gain from improved margins for oil products, the source said.
On Friday, IOC purchased 9 million barrels of crude which are expected to be delivered in May.
The refiner bought 3 million barrels each of Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum and Murban crude from a European trader, the first source and traders said. IOC also purchased 1 million barrels each of Congolese Djeno crude, Nigeria's Agbami and Gabon's Mandji crude from two oil majors and a European trader, they said.
IOC may have paid $13 a barrel above Dubai quotes for the Upper Zakum crude supplies, traders said, although the first source said premiums for the cargoes were below $10 a barrel.
In addition to IOC, Reliance Industries has also delayed three weeks' maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export focussed refinery to September.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
