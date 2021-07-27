Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IPAs told to recover penalties promptly from erring peers

IPAs told to recover penalties promptly from erring peers

Premium
The amendment forces insolvency professional agencies to ensure that the penalties are realized. Mint
2 min read . 12:11 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

The move is a sign of IBBI’s plan to streamline the services of insolvency professionals

Insolvency professional agencies (IPAs) must promptly recover penalties from erring members and deposit it in a designated fund, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has said in a move aimed at instilling greater rigour in a discipline that has emerged with the dawn of India’s insolvency regime.

Insolvency professional agencies (IPAs) must promptly recover penalties from erring members and deposit it in a designated fund, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has said in a move aimed at instilling greater rigour in a discipline that has emerged with the dawn of India’s insolvency regime.

The development is significant as these professionals play a key role in assessing the assets and liabilities of companies going through bankruptcy proceedings, as well as in the admission of claims by various parties and in inviting fresh investors.

The development is significant as these professionals play a key role in assessing the assets and liabilities of companies going through bankruptcy proceedings, as well as in the admission of claims by various parties and in inviting fresh investors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The agency shall promptly realize the monetary penalty imposed by the disciplinary committee and credit the same to the fund constituted under Section 222 of the Code," the bankruptcy regulator said in an amendment to the model charter these agencies have to follow. All fees and charges levied by IBBI are credited to this fund. The move is effective 22 July.

The rule is a sign of IBBI’s efforts to streamline the service, amid instances of alleged violations by insolvency professionals. In July, the bankruptcy board suspended the practice of three insolvency professionals for terms ranging from 30 days to one year for alleged breach of rules.

“The amendment forces the hand of the insolvency professional agency in ensuring that the penalties are realized. This improves the enforcement mechanism and works as a warning to insolvency professionals to be more careful and diligent," said Anoop Rawat, partner, insolvency and bankruptcy, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, a law firm.

Insolvency professionals are managing insolvent companies with a high value of underlying assets and IBBI and the agencies need to penalize defaulters to set an example, according to Rajiv Chandak, partner at Deloitte India.

Some experts, however, believe that there are bound to be complaints against professionals from unhappy stakeholders given the nature of the work and the evolving nature of India’s bankruptcy code.

“We don’t think the number is increasing with respect to instances of misconduct...The expectations of different stakeholders from insolvency professionals are different, and the ones whose expectations are not met are the ones who file complaints against these professionals," said Daizy Chawla, senior partner at Singh & Associates, a law firm.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How India is prepping for the third wave

Premium

Why India is warming up to a trade deal with the UK

Premium

Sensex, Nifty open flat; Axis Bank and SBI Top Losers

Premium

Before you invest in NPS, understand its risks, liquidi ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!